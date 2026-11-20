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Court of Protection considers withdrawal of Clinically Assisted Nutrition and Hydration for a patient with severe brain injury caused by the…
I recently acted for a man (anonmyised as ‘CZ’) in proceedings in the Court of Protection regarding his wife, ‘RFA’.
15 hrs ago
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Peter Todd
5
2
September 2026
Navigating the NHS England Individual Funding Request (IFR) Process
What Patients Need to Know
Sep 24
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Peter Todd
1
June 2026
Statement by the Family of Mr John Cross
Following recent coverage by Sky News
Jun 17
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Peter Todd
4
2
April 2026
NHS Business Services Authority loses appeal to the Upper Tribunal, in an Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine injury compensation claim
Arguments that the decision of the First Tier Tribunal was perverse or inadequately reasoned were dismissed.
Apr 30
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Peter Todd
24
9
© 2026 Peter Todd
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