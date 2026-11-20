I recently acted for a man (anonmyised as ‘CZ’) in proceedings in the Court of Protection regarding his wife, ‘RFA’. As you can read in paragraph 11 of the judgment, (which is published online here), RFA was given a Covid vaccine in April 2021 and developed Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (‘ADEM’) as a result. This resulted in a prolonged disorder of consciousness and confinement to hospital. The local NHS authority applied to the Court of Protection for a ruling on whether continuation of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration was in her best interests. CZ remained heroically devoted to his beloved wife, visiting her every day and delighting in her small signs of recognition of family, friends and small pieces of happiness. It was awful that he had to fight this legal battle to ensure that he did not have to go through the horrendous process of watching her die.

I am relieved that the court ordered that nutrition and hydration should continue; although I am not sure if anyone should have to go through what CZ and RFA have endured.

I am posting this as I think it is important that people know what the consequences of severe vaccine injury can be.

I have dealt with a number of cases of ADEM triggered by vaccination over the years. It is a rare but very serious consequence of vaccination.

I also have immense sympathy for anyone with a close family member who has a prolonged disorder of consciousness and who finds they are subject to court action by the state to determine whether or not their loved one should be allowed to continue to live.

I think the least we could do is to ensure such families were provided with non-contributory, non-means tested legal aid to ensure families are on a level playing field with the publically funded institutions who have deep pockets to fund solicitors and Counsel to represent their interests.