The six-year deadline for Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme claims is approaching for some Covid vaccine recipients, and many people are completely unaware of the risk. For those who have spent years seeking diagnoses, or simply trying to survive serious illness, there is a real danger that the opportunity to make a claim could be lost altogether.

Many people who believe they were seriously injured by a Covid-19 vaccine may not realise that there is a strict time limit for applying under the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS).

The first Covid-19 vaccinations were administered in the United Kingdom in December 2020. That means the six-year limitation period for the earliest claims will begin expiring in late 2026, with more claims going out of time throughout 2027 and beyond.

This is an issue of enormous importance because, unlike many other areas of law, there is no general provision within the VDPS allowing late claims to be accepted simply because an applicant was unaware of the deadline, had not yet obtained a diagnosis, was still undergoing treatment, or was engaged in appeals and investigations.

In practical terms, once the deadline has passed, the claim may be lost forever.

Why this matters

Many people affected by serious vaccine-related injuries have faced lengthy delays obtaining:

A formal diagnosis.

Specialist medical opinions.

Disability benefits such as PIP.

Access to relevant medical records.

Recognition of the extent of their disability.

For some, years have passed before the true nature and severity of their condition became clear.

Unfortunately, the passage of time does not stop the VDPS limitation clock.

A person may still be investigating what happened to them, waiting for medical evidence, seeking specialist treatment, or pursuing benefits appeals whilst the six-year deadline continues to run. If you think you may have a claim, you should not assume that there is plenty of time available.

If you developed a serious medical condition following a Covid-19 vaccination and have not yet submitted a VDPS application, it is important to obtain advice and consider making an application as soon as possible.

Submitting a claim before the deadline preserves your position. Evidence can often be supplemented later, but an opportunity lost through expiry of the time limit may not be recoverable.

Please share this information

Many vaccine-injured individuals are not represented by solicitors and may be unaware that a six-year time limit exists.

If you know someone who:

Became seriously ill after vaccination;

Has been diagnosed with conditions such as ME/CFS, neurological injury, autoimmune disease or another disabling condition they believe was vaccine-related;

and has never applied to the VDPS at all,

please bring this issue to their attention.

A simple conversation now could prevent somebody losing the opportunity to make a claim.

How I can help

I advise clients in relation to Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme claims and appeals.

I can assist with:

Initial assessment of eligibility.

Preparation and submission of VDPS applications.

Review of medical evidence.

Reversal requests and appeals.

Representation in appeals to the First Tier Tribunal

Strategic advice on strengthening the evidential basis of a claim.

Related issues including disability evidence and benefits records.

If you believe you may have a vaccine injury claim, or if you are unsure whether the six-year deadline may affect you, please feel free to get in touch.

The most important point is this: do not assume that there is still plenty of time. If you may have a claim, investigate it now rather than later.