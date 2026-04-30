On 10th April 2021, the applicant in this case, (a healthy man in his 50’s, working full time and resident in England) was vaccinated with a single dose of Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine.

The Appellant felt unwell the day after vaccination. This was not entirely unexpected but, rather than easing and resolving, his symptoms got worse. He attended , A&E on 15th April 2021 and was discharged. He continued to deteriorate and re-attended A&E on 19th April and was admitted overnight with chest pain and shortness of breath. Covid was suspected but eventually excluded after substantially testing.

He spent nearly a month in hospital and was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Adults (“MIS-A”). On discharge he had breathing difficulties, chest and muscle pain and a diagnosis of myocarditis, pericarditis, pericardial effusion and vasculitis. His inflammatory markers were very highly raised. The treating doctors were of the opinion that his multi system inflammatory syndrome had been triggered by his AZ Covid vaccine. His GP was in no doubt that it was caused by the vaccine.

His autoimmune inflammatory disorder triggered by the vaccine had led him to be diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”) also.

He has not recovered and remains very severely disabled and unable to work and is continuing to suffer severe psychological distress as a result of his injuries and the devastation to his life they have caused.

On 19th May 2021 he applied under the UK statutory vaccine injury compensation scheme for a vaccine damage payment.

On 10th October 2022, the NHS Business Services Authority (part of the UK Department of Health and Social Care), refused his application. It was accepted that the vaccination had caused disablement but it was determined that the total of his disablement was insufficiently severe to qualify for a vaccine damage payment. The total disablement was not assessed but it was said to be below the required 60% on the industrial injuries scale.

He therefore applied for a review of that refusal decision, providing evidence about the extent of his very considerable disablement, such as the fact he needed to use a wheelchair to mobilise and was unfit to work and suffering constant pain.

On review, the NHS Business Services Authority rejected his application on the basis it was now considered that his multi-inflammatory syndrome and/or rheumatoid arthritis had not been triggered by the vaccine at all. They noted that treating doctors opinions were that the multi-system inflammatory disorder was caused by the vaccine but relied on the MHRA ‘Regulatory Assessment’ which said a link between multi-system inflammation and Astra Zeneca vaccine had not been recognised, although the vaccine had by then been withdrawn from use worldwide by this point. The Assessor said they found no relevant systematic reviews for MIS-A/rheumatoid arthritis when conducting a literature review. This omitted the fact there was a large amount of relevant literature published. The Assessor referred to a WHO causality assessment. This is a software assessment of causality which has a heavily skewed algorithm which nearly always points to no causality. It was unclear what data was inputted into the algorithm. The Assessor found the evidence conflicting and gave particular weight to the statement by the MHRA. The Assessor failed to consider or to postulate any plausible rival explanation for the temporal onset of the Appellant’s MIS-A/RA.

The Appellant therefore applied to the First Tier Tribunal against the refusal of his application. I assisted him with this, drafting the grounds of appeal, preparing a witness statement for him and obtaining a supportive expert report from Dr Clare Craig. I did not represent him at the appeal but I provided support and guidance to him for his appeal. Legal aid is not available in an appeal to the Tribunal, so the Appellant went along and represented himself.

Public funding is however available to the NHS Business Services Authority. They decided to instruct a top commercial solicitors firm, Capsticks, and they served two expert reports from two medical professors which they had instructed. These doctors had not examined the Appellant but gave opinions to the Tribunal as to why they did not think the vaccine was the cause of his disablement.

The appeal was listed for hearing for two days in April 2025 before a Tribunal Judge Kneale and a Dr Bennett. They heard evidence from the Applicant and from Dr Clare Craig and from the Professor Neal and Professor Conlon for the NHS Business Services Authority.

The Tribunal handed down a reserved judgment in writing subsequently which comprised some 13 pages of written reasons. The decided to allow the Appellant’s appeal on the question of causation and directed the matter back to the NHS Business Services Authority to reconsider the question of severity and entitlement to an award. They indicated that if severity was refused then a further mandatory reconsideration would not be required and the matter could be referred straight back to them for further consideration of entitlement. To the best of my knowledge this is the first time that an appellant to the Tribunal has been successful on an appeal on the issue of causation in a Covid vaccine application.

The NHS Business Services Authority decided to appeal against the decision of the First Tier Tribunal to the Upper Tier Tribunal. Capsticks instructed Mr David Juckes, a Barrister of Hailsham Chambers in London to represent them on this appeal. It is only possible to appeal to the Upper Tribunal on a point of law. It was argued that there was an error of law in that the decision was so unreasonable that no Tribunal could have come to this decision. It was also argued the reasons given by the Tribunal were so inadequate as to invalidate the decision.

The First Tier Tribunal refused permission to appeal but an application for permission to appeal was renewed to the Upper Tribunal.

The Upper Tribunal assigned the appeal to Upper Tribunal Judge West. He listed the appeal for hearing on the question of whether permission to appeal should be granted with the substantive hearing to follow if granted. The hearing took place on 15th January 2026 in London and the Applicant attended by video link. I appeared to represent the Applicant.

On 27th April 2026 the Upper Tribunal handed down a 73-page reserved judgment dismissing the appeal. It was noted that the argument that no reasonable Tribunal could have found there was causation was ambitious, as the NHS Business Authority themselves had initially accepted causation. The Judge found the reasons given by the Tribunal were adequate, so that it was possible for the parties to understand the reasons why the outcome had been as it was, and that was all that was required from a Tribunal. A copy of the judgment is available to download here.

Ua 2025 001408 Vdp 394KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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After the outcome of the appeal, the NHS Business Services Authority decided not to pursue the appeal further to the Court of Appeal but to accept the First Tier Tribunal’s decision as to causation of the MIS-A and RA and is now reconsidering the issue of severity so as to finally decide whether the Applicant is entitled to a vaccine damage payment. In the event they decide the conditions are insufficiently severe there will be a further appeal to the First Tier Tribunal on the issue of severity.

I hope that this will be encouraging for the thousands of people who have applied for a vaccine damage payment and been refused, that it is possible to go to the Tribunal and win. If anyone would like assistance with their case then please get in touch.

Peter Todd, Solicitor

30th April 2026

ptodd@scomo.com